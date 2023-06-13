After resigning as an MP last week, bookies make Boris Johnson a strong contender to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

William Hill have Johnson as a 6/4 chance to enter the jungle this year making him one of the favourites to be part of the ITV show.

He’s a 6/1 chance to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, while he’s 10/1 to take part in the 2024 edition of Dancing On Ice.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “Boris Johnson is no longer an MP and he’ll surely be hot property in terms of what he might do next.

“MPs have done a stint in the jungle before, notably Matt Hancock last year, and we think there’s a pretty strong chance Johnson could be the next at 6/4.

“Strictly could be on the agenda too at 6/1, while he’s 10/1 to give next year’s Dancing On Ice a go.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – Boris Johnson

To take part in I’m a Celeb 2023 6/4 To take part in Strictly 2023 6/1 To take part in Dancing on Ice 2024 10/1

