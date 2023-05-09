A Telegraph article investigating why Poland is on track to become wealthier than Britain by 2030 has provoked a barrage of bemused reactions on social media.

Research revealed last year that the average family in countries such as Poland and Slovenia will be better off than a UK household by the end of the decade.

The FT’s John Burn-Murdoch crunched the numbers on wealth inequality in the US and UK, finding that both countries have become “poor societies with some very rich people”.

Those in the bottom percentile have a worse standard of living than the poorest in countries in western Europe.

The analysis shows that the average Slovenian household will be better off than its British counterpart by 2024, while the average Polish family will move ahead before the end of the decade.

Discussing the Conservative’s record in government on Channel 4, Andrew Neil put the research to Grant Shapps, prompting a pretty awkward reaction.

It also seems to have a few people in Telegraph HQ twiddling their whiskers.

Daniel Johnson set out to uncover the secret to what he described as a “post-communist economic miracle”, highlighting that the country has become a hotbed for future-facing industries such as battery manufacturing and tech.

Might he be talking about companies like Nestle, which recently announced it will move production of its iconic Blue Riband chocolate biscuit to the country – just to ship it back to Britain?

Or the countless number of Polish workers who have removed themselves from Britain’s workforce due to the changing attitudes towards foreigners in a post-Brexit UK?

The article has prompted a number of bemused reactions on social media.

We’ve picked out just a few of them below:

Whisper it gently to the Brexit supporting Telegraph, Poland is a member of the EU 👇 https://t.co/w8VH28SOYu — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) May 9, 2023

Does this mean our Brexit benefits won’t have kicked in by 2030? https://t.co/lHSRR9xPVy — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 9, 2023

Poland o become wealthier than Britain by 2030 – absorbed 10 times as many refugees as UK.



UK handicapped by self-inflicted wounds:

Brexit,

Never-ending austerity,

Low wages,

Destruction of public services,

Privatisation craze

Corporate profiteeringhttps://t.co/OdmD0yDKlU — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) May 9, 2023

This article is symbolic of Brexit, or rather reality denial. Poland is a member of the EU trade block so get all the benefits. But that is not mentioned in this here. pic.twitter.com/ON9QRJGXgk — Christian Guthier (@oxford_guthier) May 9, 2023

The Telegraph writes that Poland is set to be wealthier than the UK after 2030. The Brexit billionaire press whipped up hate against Polish migrants who they depicted as an impoverished invading horde. And now the Telegraph has to admit that EU Poland is set to overtake the UK. pic.twitter.com/zMVurRgTR4 — Nick Reeves #StandWithUkraine #FBRejoinEU #PATH (@nickreeves9876) May 8, 2023

