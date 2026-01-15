Robert Jenrick was late to his own unveiling as Reform UK’s newest recruit, just hours after he was sacked from the shadow cabinet by Kemi Badenoch.

The former shadow justice secretary was sacked by Badenoch after she was “presented with clear, irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect.”

The Tory leader said Jenrick had been planning to defect “in a way designed to be as damaging as possible to his Shadow Cabinet colleagues and the wider Conservative Party.”

Now, Jenrick has been officially confirmed as Reform’s newest recruit at a press conference where he came out on stage alongside Nigel Farage.

🚨 BREAKING: Robert Jenrick has officially joined Reform UK, becoming their 6th MP pic.twitter.com/rbLFWLP5tr — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 15, 2026

However, Jenrick’s unveiling didn’t quite go according to plan, as he missed his cue to enter the room when Farage introduced him…

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage thanks Kemi Badenoch for the "latest Christmas present I've ever had" in handing him Robert Jenrick "on a plate"



"You've really done more than anybody in history to help realign the centre right of British politics" pic.twitter.com/j1W5UHlZFH — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) January 15, 2026

Addressing the media, Jenrick said it is “time for the truth” and “Britain has been in decline”.

He went on to compare the UK’s economy to Bulgaria, label Labour and the Conservative Party as “rotten”, and declared “Britain is broken.”

All the usual proud patriot lines then.