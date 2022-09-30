Andrew Bridgen has said Labour was given a free pass at their party conference to come out with “ludicrous and unfunded policies”.

The Tory MP hit out at Sir Keir Starmer following a disastrous week for his party which has seen the pound fall to record lows, markets bottom out and the Bank of England intervening with emergency measures to stop pension funds from becoming insolvent.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng met with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) today to reassure markets and voters that the economic turmoil of recent days is under control.

The chancellor’s £45 billion tax-cutting package came as he dished out hundreds of billions of pounds to deal with the energy crisis.

It prompted an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

Andrew Bridgen accuses Labour of…



wait for it



waaaaait for it



WAIT FOR IT



“ludicrous and unfunded policies”. 😬~AApic.twitter.com/O1G4fhsGVL — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 29, 2022

