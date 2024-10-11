More than £1 million has been wagered on Donald Trump winning the race to the White House in the last 24 hours.

Faith in the former president has continued to grow this week with Trump once again the favourite to reclaim the Oval Office, his odds having shortened to 5/6 on the Betfair Exchange.

Some £725,000 has been wagered on Kamala Harris since yesterday. Harris, who was the 20/21 favourite only last week, has since drifted to 6/5.

In a very busy 24 hours on the Betfair Exchange a total of £1.75 million was wagered on the US election winner market.

The total amount bet in the Betfair Exchange US Election winner market alone currently stands at £83 million.

At £42.4 million, the majority of that money has been wagered on Trump. A total of £26.5 million has been wagered on Harris since she entered the race in late July.

Betfair Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “It’s been a significant week on the Betfair Exchange US Election winner market, not only has Donald Trump’s odds fallen to their shortest for some time, but in the past 24 hours we have taken more than £1 million in bets on him to win, which is the first time that has happened in this election cycle.

“The race is really starting to heat up now, and so far more than £133 million has been staked across our US Election markets.

“Four years ago the election broke all records to become the world’s single biggest betting event with £1.7 billion bet on who would be the next President.”

