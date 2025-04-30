Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russia is “preparing something” in Belarus.

At a summit held in Poland on Tuesday (April 29), he chose not to go into specifics, but did share: “This summer Russia is preparing something there, under cover of military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually start.”

This warning arrives after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, commencing in conjunction with his country’s Second World War ‘Victory Day’ celebrations on Thursday, May 8.

A commander named Oleksandr Syrskyi says enemy forces have “significantly” upped their military activity, though.

“Despite loud statements about readiness to cease fire for the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of combat actions, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction,” he revealed.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the media at the UK Ambassador’s Residence on March 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stephanie Lecocq – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If that wasn’t serious enough, Russia has since threatened Nato countries with nuclear strikes.

Current deputy of security council Dmitry Medvedev, who was also the Russian president between 2008 and 2012, shared in a statement: “The non-aligned status gave them (Finland and Sweden) certain international perks, given their geopolitical position and many other factors.

“And now they are part of a bloc hostile to us which means they automatically became a target for our armed forces, including potential retaliatory strikes and even the nuclear component or preventive measures within the framework of a military doctrine.”

Meanwhile, a video was released this week that may reignite World War III fears.

It featured Russia’s nuclear-powered Krasnoyarsk submarine dispatching a 700-mile Kalibr missile in a test strike. One of them hit an underwater target in the Pacific Ocean, while a second was launched towards the Kamchatka coast.

