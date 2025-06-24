Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia could launch an attack on a NATO member “within the next five years.”

In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky said he believes President Putin might do so to test the strength and unity of the alliance.

When asked whether such an attack could happen within months, he responded that he does not believe Putin is “ready” yet.

RELATED: Here’s what would happen if Russia attacked the UK

Zelensky also criticized NATO’s plan to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, calling the timeline “very slow.”

Zelensky said: “We believe that, starting from 2030, Putin can have significantly greater capabilities.

“Today, Ukraine is holding him up, he has no time to drill the army.”

He warned that Russian soldiers are “getting annihilated and wiped out at the battlefield”.

Zelenksky added: “In any case, [Putin] needs a pause, he needs sanctions to be lifted, he needs a drilled army.

“And 10 years is a very long time. He will have a new army ready [by then].”

In the same interview he said that rising tensions in the Middle East could mean that Ukraine receive less aid from the USA.

This, he claims, means that “Russia will feel the advantage on the battlefield.”

You can watch the full interview below.