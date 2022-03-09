The Government is stepping up the pace of admissions for refugees fleeing Ukraine, a Cabinet minister has said amid continued criticism over delays in issuing visas.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said that, while other countries are supporting hundreds of thousands of people, 600 people seeking to reach the UK have been turned back at Calais.

“Most want to stay close to home but some want to come here to join family or friends, and we should be helping them; instead most people are still being held up by our Home Office bureaucracy or being turned away,” she said.

The rush, from other European nations apart from the UK, to house refugees from Ukraine has been hailed as a heartfelt show of humanity.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven more than 2 million people out of the country, the United Nations said Tuesday, equaling in less than two weeks the historic flow of mainly Syrian refugees into Europe in 2015 and 2016.

So why has Europe, almost unreservedly, opened its doors to those fleeing Ukraine, compared to other conflict zones around the world?

Lamis Abdelaaty Assistant Professor of Political Science at Maxwell School in the US has written a thread to explain the matter.

Read it in full below:

1.

Many people have pointed out that European countries are treating Ukrainians better than other refugees. So why do countries welcome some refugees and shut others out? I've done a lot of research on this exact question. — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

2.

The UN Refugee Agency estimates that 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled in less than two weeks. These numbers reflect the fact (thankfully) that borders are open and therefore Ukrainians are able to flee. But why are we seeing such a stark contrast with European responses in 2015-? — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

3.

Part of the answer has to do with identity. Ukrainians are seen as white, Christian. Syrians, Afghans, and others are not perceived this way. People sympathize with refugees who they think share their race, religion, etc. But identity is not the whole story. — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

4.

There is a foreign policy dimension to this too. It matters that Ukrainians are fleeing a Russian invasion. Welcoming them is another way for European countries to condemn Putin and to powerfully signal which side of the conflict they are on. — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

5.

People are also more accepting of those labeled refugees, rather than migrants. Even though most Ukrainians wouldn't qualify under the 1951 Refugee Convention, we're not seeing hand-wringing over whether they are "refugees" or "migrants." https://t.co/PhVEmm8PKt — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

6.

We're even seeing differences in how the word "crisis" is used. When people talk about the Ukrainian refugee crisis, it is being framed (correctly) as a crisis *for Ukrainians*. Compare this with 2015, when the focus was on arrivals spurring a crisis *for European countries*. — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

7.

The Refugee Convention prohibits "discrimination as to race, religion or country of origin." But European countries are clearly discriminating among refugee groups. My book shows that this phenomenon is not unique to European countries either. https://t.co/qgfwzEv1WX — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

8.

This conflict shows us that the EU (the third largest economy in the world) is more than capable of receiving large numbers of refugees who are fleeing deadly violence. We need to bring this empathy to all refugee groups, who are equally worthy of our compassion and assistance. — Lamis Abdelaaty (@LAbdelaaty) March 7, 2022

