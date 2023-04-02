Based on your political persuasions, you’re either giving Mae Muller nil points or douze points for this. The UK’s selection for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has riled up a selection of Tory MPs, after a set of historical Tweets on her account were discovered.

Mae Muller’s old Tweets uncovered

Muller, who will be performing ‘I Wrote A Song’ at the event in Liverpool next month, was particularly vocal about her disdain for the Conservative Party during the COVID-19 pandemic. She even questioned the legitimacy of Boris Johnson’s stay in hospital.

The former PM contracted a serious case of the coronavirus back in 2020, just days after sending the country into its first lockdown. However, Mae Muller doubted why he was ‘taking up a bed in intensive care’ if he didn’t need a ventilator at the time.

She also skewered the government’s performance record over the past decade:

“I don’t feel sorry for Boris Johnson. Yes, he is human, yes he has kids, but so do 100s of other people who have actually died due to Tory policies. Taking up a bed in intensive care but you’re not on a ventilator and in ‘high spirits’? Nah mate.” | Mae Muller

Tories fume over UK Eurovision entrants social media posts

Ahead of the 2019 Election, the popstar urged her fans to vote for Labour and ‘take down the racist elites’, before delivering a four-word expletive about the Tories. Come on, you should all know how the rest goes by now.

“Please register to vote today! And when you do vote please vote Labour! We have the power to take those racist elitists down so lets do it. F**k the Tories!” | Mae Muller

Who is Mae Muller? Tory MPs blast ‘unpleasant’ popstar

The years-old Tweets have piqued the attention of several Tory MPs – and more are likely to pile-in as we get closer to the big Eurovision kick-off. Lee Anderson labelled the posts as ‘left-wing slurs’, whereas Craig Mackinlay said she was ‘foul-mouthed and unpleasant’.

Mae Muller doesn’t seem particularly fazed by the backlash, though. Here’s what she Tweeted in response to her critics last night…