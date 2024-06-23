The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit-out at Nigel Farage this weekend, after the political firebrand appeared to support Vladimir Putin’s claims that Russia was ‘forced into’ invading its neighbouring nation.

Nigel Farage receives a telling off from President Zelensky’s office

During an interview with the BBC on Friday, Mr. Farage echoed the sentiments shared by the Russian autocrat. He stated that the EU’s expansion into the east had ‘provoked Putin’, offering a justification for the bloody and brutal conflict.

Though the Reform leader did offer a disclaimer by saying Putin ‘was wrong to go war’, he still went on to speak about his ‘admiration’ of the dictator. His remarks, it seems, have irked the leadership in Ukraine.

What has Nigel Farage said about Vladimir Putin?

Issuing the briefest of all statements to the BBC, the presidential office simply announced that ‘the virus of Putinism, unfortunately, infects people’. Farage has since doubled-down on his position, saying he has been consistent in his viewpoints.

This apparent appeasement has united the three most senior political leaders in the country in condemnation. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed Farage’s remarks as ‘completely wrong’, and slammed him for playing into Putin’s hands.

Labour, Lib Dems and Tories offer support to Zelensky and Ukraine

Labour leader Keir Starmer went one step further, branding the Brexiteer as a ‘disgrace’. He also reaffirmed his party’s support for Ukraine – and it is highly likely that Sir Keir will be the PM that Mr. Zelensky will be liasing with in two weeks time.

Ed Davey, who leads the Liberal Democrats, completed the hat-trick of criticism, declaring that the only parties who can be blamed for showing any aggression are Vladimir Putin and the Russian state.