Reaction to Rishi Sunak’s spring statement adorned most of the nation’s front pages this morning.

A snap poll carried out by Opinium showed that the public do not think the measures announced by the chancellor go far enough to help their personal financial situation or help tackle the rising cost of living.

Just 27 per cent think that the announcements will have a positive effect on their personal finances overall, with 21 per cent believing they’ll have a negative effect.

Meanwhile, two-thirds (65 per cent) think the government should be doing more to tackle the cost of living situation, with just 22 per cent thinking they are doing all they reasonably can.

Metro lead with Mr Sunak’s pledge to cut tax and fuel duty, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry calls for the Chancellor to do more to help the nation’s “forgotten millions”.

The Guardian reports the Chancellor is facing condemnation over criticism his mini-Budget fails to “help the most vulnerable”.

And The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and i all lead with the Office for Budget Responsibility claiming living standards will fall further this year than any time since records began. The story is also carried by The Times.

