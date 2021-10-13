A caller into James O’Brien’s LBC radio show who said he was a Conservative voter brought listeners to tears with his comments about Brexit.

The caller Daryl spoke of his admiration for presenter O’Brien, who has been one of the loudest vocies in the media against Brexit and the Tories handling of the nation since the UK left the EU.

Daryl brought up the conversation that O’Brien had just had with a previous caller where they queried “when did the Conservatives not become Conservatives?” Daryl said: “We can’t really call it a Conservative Party anymore can we? I’m a Conservative voter but I’m not really a Conservative.”

The caller felt that he and other marginal Tories are now being left out by the party for being supporters of Europe.



He believes that the integrity of the party was ruined when the party stopped the report into Russian interference in British politics before that election that year.

He told the show: “If Dominic Grieve were to have leaked that report, then we wouldn’t be in the state we are now,” said Daryl.

He referenced Delia Smith’s famous moment at Norwich city’s football stadium when she called on fans at half time: “Where are you?”

“Where are all these people? Where are the likes of me that are sickened to death of this because this is a dangerous government?

“This is a divisive government. This is a Brexit government and Brexit has broken the back of our society. It’s not Conservative, Liberal Democrat or Labour anymore. It’s Brexit that’s destroyed this country. It’s turned family against family. You talk about it in the street. You talk about it in the pub but the only problem is I take a huge interest in politics but I dare tell you that 70 per cent of those people that voted in the referendum knew nothing about politics and when you ask them about voting for Brexit [they say] ‘I don’t know. I don’t want to talk about it.’”



'This is a dangerous, divisive, Brexit government!'



Caller Daryl tells James O'Brien even though he votes Tory when Boris Johnson blocked the release of the Russia report "things changed" for him.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/bfYRcSAbm8 — LBC (@LBC) October 12, 2021

James O’Brien was clearly moved by the caller’s words.

Amazing caller, this. You can hear the strain of trying to reconcile himself to a new political reality. https://t.co/Wyg3jWOUSO — James OhBrien (@mrjamesob) October 12, 2021

Reactions

1.

@mrjamesob What a heart felt, amazing call by Daryl just then. Well done for giving him some space near the end to get that off of his chest. 100% true too. — ME (@MED3N) October 12, 2021

2.

Wow what a fantastic call! takes great courage to admit you have been fooled by…. well fools, but this caller was obviously very hurt by what's happening and wanted to share what I feel the majority of us are feeling. — Shaks (@shakku4u) October 12, 2021

3.

Daryl speaks for me and the many millions of others with no political home any more – BREXIT has ruined this country and until political leaders recognise the fact there will be no recovery. — Liz Lambert (@LizLamb60241943) October 12, 2021

4.

A wonderfully eloquent, controlled explanation of the fire raging inside of him. Brexit has broken our society – I like him take a keen interest in politics, Brexit has affected my family personally, and 70% (more?) knew nothing of what this would cause when they made that vote. — The Man From Hampton (@HamptonianMan) October 12, 2021

5.

That call really moved me too. It’s like we have descended into some kind of Orwellian 1984. It’s horrific. Interesting to get the Irish take (most of my family are there). — Liz Power (@lizmpower) October 12, 2021

6.

Compelling stuff. He's so right in that all too many people are not represented by this government. They serve themselves and the altar of Brexit. — Chris (@Chris08505199) October 12, 2021

7.

His last comments resonate:- “An oasis of truth in a world of lies” A truly moving comment from Daryl in a comment from the heart at the end of a series of heartfelt comments and answers that resonate with so many. How have we come to this? — Scottie 😷 (@PeteWScott) October 12, 2021

