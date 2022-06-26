Footage of supporters from 20 different unions joining a picket in Glasgow has been making the rounds on social media as strike action continued into the weekend.

A third planned 24-hour rail strike went ahead on Saturday after a week of major disruption to Scotland’s train network.

The RMT union has taken industrial action over a multi-year pay freeze and a lack of guarantee that there would be no compulsory redundancies across the network.

Train services across the UK have been thrown into chaos after two planned strikes took place on Tuesday and Thursday, with services running on the days in between also facing major delays and cancellations.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said more strikes can be expected if a settlement is not reached with Network Rail and the UK’s rail operators.

In Glasgow, protests were held outside Queen Street station.

This is the moment supporters from 20 different unions joined the picket:

The moment hundreds of supporters from 20 different unions joined the @RMTunion picket in Glasgow. Absolutely beautiful scenes 😭 pic.twitter.com/nT2FA2eEjY — Bryan Simpson (@BrySim88) June 25, 2022

