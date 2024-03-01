Fearless Russian citizens have taken to the streets of Moscow and several other cities on Friday, to honour Alexei Navalny. The fierce critic of Vladimir Putin – and leading figure of the opposition – was confirmed dead last week.

Alexei Navalny funeral sees thousands of Russians defy Putin

Navalny was imprisoned by the regime shortly after his return to Russia. Suspicions remain over how exactly Mr. Navalny met his demise, and many observers believe there is an element of ‘foul play’ at hand.

The Kremlin, as you’d expect, have denied any responsibility for his death. With his biggest political threat now eliminated, Putin appears to have tightened his iron grip on power. But this perceived injustice has only fueled the fury among mourners.

Thousands of Russians took part in the funeral procession for Navalny, lining the streets of Moscow to pay their respects. One source has described the line of people queuing up for the church as being ‘several kilometres long’.

WATCH: Alexei Navalny supporters gather to mourn in Moscow

Those who were unable to gain access to the church maintained their presence in the capital, and chanted Alexei Navalny’s name in support by the road side. A heavy police presence was in force throughout the ceremony.

Crowds shout “Navalny” as the hears carrying Navalny’s body arrives to the church pic.twitter.com/6F2TDpCfAS — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) March 1, 2024

‘Putin is a murderer’ chants ring through city streets

In another incredible act of defiance, the crowds turned their anger towards Vladimir Putin, with some in attendance calling the authoritarian leader a ‘murderer’. Their bravery shows stark divisions in how Russians see their president.

The crowd of those gathered to say farewell to Alexei Navalny is now chanting "Putin is a murderer!" pic.twitter.com/PoRPLPUHIY — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) March 1, 2024

Police make arrests after members of the public ‘revolt’ against Putin

Anton Gerashchenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian Government, has stated that ‘at least 30 arrests’ have been made across Russia, at various memorials for Alexei Navalny. Despite the threat of a brutal crackdown, demonstrators remain strong: