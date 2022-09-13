A man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace during the procession of the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.

The 22-year-old was arrested after the Duke of York was abused as he walked behind his mother’s coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral.

Social media videos showed a man shouting at Andrew before bystanders pulled him to the ground.

The man was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen's coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, September 12.

“He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

No other arrests were made and police would not confirm if any inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Watch

Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession – his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022

Reactions

1.

I am feeling very uneasy about people being arrested for shouting at *Prince Andrew* — Niall Paterson (@skynewsniall) September 12, 2022

2.

3.

Statement from @GrahamSmith_ of the anti-monarchy group, @RepublicStaff, today:



"We are also deeply concerned to see people being arrested for peaceful protest…" (1/2) https://t.co/7RsfPDbK1L — Carly Ledbetter (@ledbettercarly) September 12, 2022

4.

Some media will now give more focus to whether Prince Andrew’s heckler should be charged with a crime than whether Prince Andrew should have been. — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) September 12, 2022

5.

Do you think he think he can make a comeback?

Prince Andrew is never going to be rehabilitated. At some point this has to become clear even to him. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 13, 2022

6.

Even Julia thinks it was wrong!

Shouting at Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother’s coffin was crass, cruel and inappropriate but it shouldn’t be a CRIMINAL offence. Why weren’t the men who assaulted the protester, throwing him to the ground, arrested for criminal assault? https://t.co/8u8AGZ7O0J — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 13, 2022

