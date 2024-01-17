Susanna Reid came in for a nasty shock after Ed Balls accidentally kicked her in the back of the head – leaving her eyesight blurry for “20 minutes”.

The former New Labour man was left red-faced following the painful mishap on today’s Good Morning Britain, which he often co-hosts alongside Reid.

The painful incident occurred during a debate about passengers putting their feet up on plane seats.

To illustrate the chat, producers installed a mock four-seat plane with Susanna, 53, and journalist Kevin Maguire in the front two chairs.

Ed sat directly behind his co-host and next to broadcaster Andrew Pierce.

But as he attempted to get cosy he crossed his feet – with his shoes still on – on Susanna’s headrest, kicking her in the process.

The ITV anchor promptly keeled over and held her head, as the former shadow chancellor leapt from his seat to apologise and comfort her.

Susanna later joked: “I don’t think we have ever settled a debate so quickly into the show.”

She then told how “my eyesight went blurry for 20 minutes.”

Watch the embarrassing clip below:

You’ve paid for your ticket – whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy?



But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

Related: Wizz Air passengers set to receive £1.2m after review of rejected refund claims