A BBC Question Time audience member completely ripped into Conservative MP Andrew Murrison, accusing the Government of “woeful” policies.

The audience member complained that the government’s migration policies, general budget cuts, and reluctance to promote green energy had left her “staggered.”

“I am staggered to be honest, the gap between the audience and the panel and the notion that you think that you’re succeeding on green energy or that people support human beings washing up on our shores or being deported to Rwanda. I’m absolutely staggered.

“The way that we talk about serious youth violence is not to talk about crime. It’s to talk about the trauma that they’ve actually experienced in the last two years.

“You have cut funding, you’ve cut budgets in schools. We can’t recruit teachers. We can’t recruit teaching assistants. You’ve cut social workers, you have cut local services to the bone and then you’re worried about antisocial behaviour. There are no youth services.”



You can watch it below:

You may also like: Concerns Poole Harbour oil leak still poses ‘significant threat’