Brendan Clarke-Smith says he’s confident the Conservatives can win the next election against all odds.

Appearing on Politics Live, the MP for Bassetlaw said he believes Rishi Sunak is making impressive strides with his so-called five priorities.

But the lion’s share of the public tends to disagree.

The latest polling shows the PM has shed half of 2019 Conservative voters, with more than 50 per cent of people thinking the Government is doing a bad job on almost all their priorities.

Six in ten people said the Government was doing a bad job on easing the cost of living, with only 18 per cent saying it was doing a good job, and 62 per cent thought it was not delivering on reducing NHS waiting times.

Carolyn Harris’s reaction here says it all!

Poor Brendan, rolled out to defend the indefensible. After 13 years, this Tory Government has done nothing but make working people's lives worse. #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/9pWtF65gYG — Carolyn Harris MP (@carolynharris24) June 6, 2023

Related: By-election looms as Margaret Ferrier suspended from House of Commons