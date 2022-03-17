Jed Murcurio has posted a bonus episode of Line of Duty – this time focussing on Tory links to Russian donors.
The television writer released the clip on social media with Ted Hastings called in to investigate ‘bent prime ministers’ alongside his AC12 colleagues Steph Corbett and Steve Arnott.
Operation ‘Red Carpet’ references a report from the Intelligence and Security Committee that points to Russian influence in the UK becoming the “new normal”.
The investigating offices then pile through the damning evidence as Boris Johnson tries, unsuccessfully, to save face.
Watch the clip in full below:
