Have you seen many or any benefits of Brexit so far?

Yep thought not.

Well Edwina Currie (for it is she) was on LBC today to tell the world what great thing Brexit has done for us.

“What are the tangible benefits of Brexit so far?” Matt Frei asked Edwina Currie.

“Freedom”, she replied, after being pushed to answer the question numerous times by the presenter.

“Freedom to do what?” He continued.

Two fingers

“Two fingers to Brussels. It’s fabulous.”

“You’re expecting a magic wand” she told Matt, adding that “these things take time to work through.”

Currie added, “we can take our own decisions, we can make up our own minds.”

When Ms Curie argued that the UK is “doing far more trade now with countries outside Europe”, Matt stepped in to correct ger.

“I don’t think the numbers stack up. Our decline [in] trade with the European Union far outweighs the benefits of any trade negotiations – trade deals – we’ve struck with Japan and so on.”

Watch

What I want to hear from you is about Brexit. What are the tangible benefits?



Edwina Currie: 'Freedom. Two fingers to Brussels. It's absolutely fabulous.'



Fatuous, populist drivel and insulting to the 63% who did not vote for economic suicide.



pic.twitter.com/5rqfKFuW9z — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) January 3, 2022

Reactions

1.

Jesus Christ edwina currie on @LBC asked 5 times what the benefits of need it are, can’t answer and gets arsey because she’s been asked so many times. Effectively saying we must have faith…faith in who? Frost? Johnson? Truss? Ffs 🤦 #BrexitHasFailed — Darren Milo (Milosavljevic) 💙 (@NoushsDad) January 3, 2022

2.

Matt Frei asked for tangible benefits.



She had nothing. — Jay Challis🇳🇵🇬🇧🇪🇺🇦🇶🇦🇹 #FBPE (@SmokinGun1970) January 3, 2022

3.

‘Freedom’ – except we’ve lost our freedom to live and work freely in 31 neighbouring countries. We’ve lost our freedom to import and export without restrictions, we’ve lost our freedom from roaming charges. And what freedom have we gained? To dump sh*t in our rivers? That’s it. — Andy Conway Morris 😷🧼🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@andymoz78) January 3, 2022

4.

Now imagine a CEO going to their board five years after tearing up their historically successful business plan and saying I’m sorry team I cannot offer you any benefits, ignore the losses of what we did, but we are free as a business and stuck our fingers up to our competitors. — John (@john76867892) January 3, 2022

5.

Hi Edwina, your email definition of freedom is rather bizarre, seeing as you have taken our freedom of movement away from us pic.twitter.com/aMWFmFblIy — Robbie Williams – the other one (@RobWilliams100) January 3, 2022

6.

Edwina Currie: 'Freedom. Two fingers to Brussels. It's absolutely fabulous.'



Still not tangible, what did John Major see in her? — George's Son (@whyohwhyfather) January 3, 2022

7.

Hilarious, vacuous buzzwords. Edwina Currie couldn't name one benefit of Brexit. Farmers will face "an interesting" next few years🤣🤣🤣🤣 — steve_wen (@Swen_2017) January 3, 2022

