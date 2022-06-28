A truly cringe-worthy video of prime minister Boris Johnson jogging barely ten metres from his car to a hotel has resurfaced online and it’s going viral again.

The ‘jogging’ farce happened in October 2021 after the PM had given his keynote speech at the Tory party conference in Manchester – a place where he hasn’t always been welcomed by the locals.

In the video, the PM hops out of his chauffeur-driven SUV, and then jogs to the entrance.

We haven’t measured it but it can’t be much more than ten metres.

One assumes he is trying to give the impression he had just completed an epic run.

The PM is sporting a ‘Build Back Better’ t-shirt as he gives the press a wave before he heads indoors and probably not to the shower as he won’t be sweating.

A master of spin not spinning…

Watch

Johnson steps out of his cars



And jogs 10m to his hotel#JohnsonOut pic.twitter.com/lWn9sRmvgR — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 26, 2022

Reactions

People were happy to watch this again:

1.

Because he wants to make it look like he has been out jogging. He does this sort of thing at every world summit. This time the press didn't play along with it — Adam Brown (@AdamBro29683783) June 26, 2022

2.

Have you seen him, does anyone really believe he jogs? pic.twitter.com/obm5h6YfMw — Mark (@mark_mhayward) June 26, 2022

3.

He is an imperial unit — Hilary 🙄wens ☮️ (@Hil67) June 26, 2022

4.

What a total fraud — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎🐟FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) June 26, 2022

5.

6.

Can't even go for an honest run. https://t.co/A2a1OS3KyL — Joe Harakis (@JoeHarakis) June 26, 2022

7.

What is going on here? https://t.co/qmvOTpbwt6 — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile:

Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen 😂😂😂



📹 @turpinmodernist #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9R7lW2TUu9 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 25, 2022

Related: ‘Completely to do with Brexit’: Ryanair boss hits out at Govt over airport chaos