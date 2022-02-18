Andy Burnham launched a withering broadside against Boris Johnson last night in a head-turning appearance on BBC Question Time.

Addressing Tory MP Jake Berry, who was on the panel with him, Burnham said: “Your government’s policy, your policy, is to place the directives on local councils and we’ve worked in good faith to try and implement it.

″But I went back to your government and said to them, ’this isn’t going to work because you refused the hardship fund for people on the lowest incomes and actually there’s now actually inflation in the vehicle market – it’s not going to work.”

Dishonesty

He continued: “But this is the point, the dishonesty of this. It’s a national government policy and then you campaign against it.

“What you do is, you impose housing targets on local councils, then you campaign against the green belt level take on local level, your councillors.

“You cut councils in their budget then you campaign against council tax rises when councils have no other choice but to do that.

″You impose this directive on clean air, then you walk about saying ’scrap the clean air [fund].

“The dishonesty of the modern Conservative party is playing from the Trump handbook.”

Watch

“It’s too hard for working people in this country to fight for justice”



Mayor of Greater Manchester, @AndyBurnhamGM says the scales of justice are one part of British life in need of “levelling up” #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/amkxtCZY0A — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) February 17, 2022

Reactions

Wow! Nailed it, Andy Burnham. I hope the Tories in Mole Valley are listening. @MVLibDems https://t.co/x1KizZCgib — Monica Weller FRPS (@WellerMonica) February 18, 2022

The dishonesty of the modern Conservative Party 👇🏻



Nail on head ⁦@AndyBurnhamGM⁩! pic.twitter.com/lDFo1LqDdy — Michael Payne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelPayneUK) February 17, 2022

Andy, we are lucky to have you on #Manchester. Keep fighting for us! — Sukhbir Singh (@SukhbirJSingh) February 18, 2022

Truth,truth,truth. Andy Burnham telling it how it is. — Kim Haddrell 🇪🇺💙 (@Khaddrell1) February 18, 2022

Burnham is awesome — Andy Thatcher (@andythatch67) February 18, 2022

Magnificent by @AndyBurnhamGM on the Hillsborough outrages: 97 people unlawfully killed, South Yorkshire police 32 years of toxic lies to blame the victims, nobody held to account;



‘Scales of British justice need levelling up.’#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/FhEYkFeCI2 — David Conn (@david_conn) February 17, 2022

