Andy Burnham launched a withering broadside against Boris Johnson last night in a head-turning appearance on BBC Question Time.
Addressing Tory MP Jake Berry, who was on the panel with him, Burnham said: “Your government’s policy, your policy, is to place the directives on local councils and we’ve worked in good faith to try and implement it.
″But I went back to your government and said to them, ’this isn’t going to work because you refused the hardship fund for people on the lowest incomes and actually there’s now actually inflation in the vehicle market – it’s not going to work.”
Dishonesty
He continued: “But this is the point, the dishonesty of this. It’s a national government policy and then you campaign against it.
“What you do is, you impose housing targets on local councils, then you campaign against the green belt level take on local level, your councillors.
“You cut councils in their budget then you campaign against council tax rises when councils have no other choice but to do that.
″You impose this directive on clean air, then you walk about saying ’scrap the clean air [fund].
“The dishonesty of the modern Conservative party is playing from the Trump handbook.”
