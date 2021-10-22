Speculation over who might replace Laura Kuenssberg as the BBC’s political editor dominated much of the reaction to news that the broadcaster could be about to step down.

According to reports in The Guardian Kuenssberg is negotiating stepping away from her role of the past six years as part of a major reshuffle of the BBC’s on-air staff.

Her departure would leave open the key role of political editor at a time when the future of the BBC licence fee is being negotiated.

A BBC spokesperson would not be drawn on the report, releasing a statement instead focusing on the broadcaster’s efforts to appoint a new North America editor.

“The North America editor role is currently being advertised internally and the role will go through the normal recruitment process; it’s a bit soon to start speculating about the outcome of this, let alone other jobs which aren’t actually vacant,” the statement read.

Kuenssberg has been a contentious figure during her tenure as political editor, a time which including the Brexit referendum and two general elections.

She faced accusations of bias from across the political spectrum through the UK’s departure from the EU, and amid concerns for her safety was forced to attend the autumn party conference season with a bodyguard.

Here’s what people have had to say:

Laura Kuenssberg in talks to step down as BBC political editor. Question is: who will replace her? Terrifying concept to think that someone even closer to Johnson, Patel or Raab will get the job. If that happens: goodbye democracy. Choose wisely BBC. https://t.co/71cDpRdk1G — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 22, 2021

Hearing that Laura Kuenssberg is to become Johnson's live-in nanny. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 21, 2021

Dear Laura Kuenssberg, I don't think you've thought this through. If you step down now, you'll be putting us *both* out of a job and the internet simply can't live without me! 😭😭😭 — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCPropagandist) October 21, 2021

Many will disagree, but IMHO @bbclaurak has been an absolutely superb BBC Political Editor in an era of great UK political drama and turmoil. Best wishes to her on whatever is next in her journalistic career. https://t.co/BrHhXbD7J5 — Stephen Clark (@ClarkHistoryPol) October 21, 2021

"Laura Kuenssberg in talks to step down as BBC political editor "



Soon to be replaced by unknown newbie Joris Bohnson pic.twitter.com/zUPjT4Wy2h — Graham (@GB1983) October 21, 2021

Kuenssberg moving to the Today programme isn't exactly the big win the 'Sack Laura' crowd seem to think it is. It's probably a nice little bump in pay, it's a higher media profile in terms of future book deals, and her influence will remain undimmed – even enhanced. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) October 21, 2021

