If you’ve got a holiday to the continent planned, and were thinking of bringing some lovely French cheeses or Spanish cured meats back with you, then it’s bad news.

People travelling from Europe to the United Kingdom are no longer allowed to bring meat and dairy products across the border for personal use.

The ban came into effect on Saturday, and means holidaymakers will no longer be able to bring meat from cattle, sheep, goats or pigs, or dairy products, from EU countries into Great Britain for personal use.

The move is designed to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease following a rise in cases across Europe.

But even if you try and bring a measly sandwich containing a bit of ham or cheese across the border, you will be stopped by customs and excise.

There’s no luck to be found at duty-free either, with cured meats, raw meats and milk all banned regardless of how they are packaged or where they were bought.

Anyone found to be taking dairy and meat products from the EU into the UK for personal use could face a fine of up to £5,000, the Local reports.

Ahead of the Easter weekend, the government shared a reminder of the rules on social media.

To many, it was just another reminder of the toll Brexit has taken on so many aspects of life.

One person wrote on X: “You can’t bring back cheese or ham from your European holiday any more. Brexit is the gift that just keeps on giving.”

Someone else commented: “Are the people who delivered and voted for Brexit tired of all this winning yet?”

A third penned: “Hasn’t Brexit been great for those of us who want to travel across our continent. Can’t even bring a decent piece of cheese back from your hols, or a sausage from Germany.”

