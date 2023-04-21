A member of the Conservative party has been accused of hypocrisy for criticizing Labour’s economic record despite his own party’s role in causing the 2008 financial crisis.
During a heated exchange on the BBC’s Question Time, Paymaster General Jeremy Quin clashed with Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting over the ongoing NHS pay dispute with junior doctors.
Quin questioned Labour’s ability to manage public finances and tackle the issue, claiming their numbers didn’t “add up”.
Streeting received applause from the audience when he pointed out the irony of Quin’s remarks given the Conservative party’s role in causing the economic turmoil of 2008.
You can watch it below:
