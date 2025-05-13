A Tory MP has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, Patrick Spencer, has been charged following two alleged incidents involving two different women at the Groucho Club in London.

The alleged incidents took place in August 2023.

Mr Spencer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 16, Sky News reports.

He was charged by the Metropolitan Police after attending a voluntary interview at a police station on March 13.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service, we have authorised two counts of sexual assault against Patrick Spencer MP.

“The charges follow two alleged incidents involving two separate women at the Groucho Club in central London in August 2023.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The Groucho Club is a famous private members’ club in Soho, which has become well-known for being a meeting place of celebrities.

Opened in 1985, the club was named after the actor and comedian Groucho Marx, who is said to have once joked he would refuse to join any club that accepted him as a member.