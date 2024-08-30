Tommy Robinson has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer for trying to “drag us back into the EU” as the prime minister continues to push for closer ties in meetings with European leaders.

Starmer headed to Paris on Thursday (29/8) for talks with Emmanuel Macron after he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

On the first leg of his trip, Sir Keir said he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany – including “deeper links” in several areas.

He agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with Mr Scholz and also noted it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”, which last time we checked, was on Mr Robinson’s list of priorities too.

Nevertheless, the far-right figure took to X to post his displeasure at Starmer’s European tour, claiming he’s trying to “drag us back into the EU”.

Yet last we heard, Robinson was holed up in the Greek capital after spending time at a luxury holiday resort, all courtesy of his Irish passport.

It’s alright for some!

If Tommy Robinson hates the EU that much, then why did he rush to get an Irish passport after Brexit so he could continue to enjoy the benefits of free movement across Europe? pic.twitter.com/X9eNYBPDoP — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) August 28, 2024

Related: Home Office budgeted £320 million for asylum operations that cost £7.9 billion