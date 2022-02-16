Tom Harwood, of GB News fame, has once more been subjected to a Twitter roasting, after making an interesting geographical observation about Planet Earth.

Sharing a pair of Google Earth screen grabs, Harwood mused: “Wild how from one angle the Earth is mostly land, and from another it’s mostly water.”

About 71 per cent of the Earth’s surface is water-covered, while the other 29 per cent consists of continents and islands, as most of us learn in primary school.

Wild how from one angle the Earth is mostly land, and from another it's mostly water. pic.twitter.com/DnecZ37DuM — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) February 15, 2022

Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Twitter to weigh in on just how “wild” an observation that really was.

1.

2.

3.

There’s that scything geopolitical analysis for which “GB News” is renowned. pic.twitter.com/B6IDCf7vPD — Alasdair Pinkerton (@AlPinkerton) February 15, 2022

4.

5.

Wild how from one angle Tom’s head is mostly face, and from another it's mostly hair. https://t.co/J8Lst5Z3iW pic.twitter.com/4xALA3oCVP — mnrrntt (@mnrrntt) February 15, 2022

6.

Wild how from one angle the GB News viewership all have this exact bald head pic.twitter.com/j6qlOGTEl5 — Eugene (@eugeneh84) February 15, 2022

7.

When you hit the bong >>>> https://t.co/qTaPKQDt0R — keewa (@keewa) February 15, 2022

8.

This is getting rinsed, but I actually think we should bring back twitter where you just get to say inane shit every now and again. I’m a secret admirer of Peston for this reason. 1 million+ followers. Just puts stuff out there, undeterred by ratios and quote tweets. https://t.co/LGod1yLpJG — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) February 15, 2022

9.

So true Tom, another thing that blew my mind the other day is that when things far away look small they aren’t actually small, being far away just makes them look like that. https://t.co/i2xvWaXDus — James Haley (@jrhaley101) February 15, 2022

10.

It is crazy. For example, if you stand in Swindon town centre, from that angle the entire world seems to consist only of Swindon. https://t.co/IRVnMNOuN6 — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) February 15, 2022

Credit to Tom, though. He would not be deterred.

Question for the quote tweeters, I’m genuinely interested – is the pile on because you think it is inevitable that higher land would cluster on one side of the earth due to something intrinsic about plate tectonics, or that this is just deeply uninteresting for you? — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) February 15, 2022

And for that, I suppose, we have to hand it to him.

