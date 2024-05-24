D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better has stormed to Number 2 in the iTunes chart after Rishi Sunak announced a General Election with the famous New Labour tune blaring in the background.

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray, who used speakers stationed outside Downing Street to blast the song during the speech, said he selected the song because it was the “top trolling song for the Conservatives” due to its association with the Tory landslide defeat in the 1997.

He added that his protest outside Downing Street was paused when his two amplifiers became soaked and stopped working during heavy rain in Westminster.

Things can only get better is now at number 2 on iTunes pic.twitter.com/IdBf2xloFQ — Will (@willglloyd) May 23, 2024

“I thought about what would be the best trolling tune if he announced the election.

“And of course, it had to be Things Can Only Get Better. Because everybody can relate to that and the 1997 election.

“I didn’t do it for Labour. I did it because it was the top trolling song for the Conservatives.”

Responding to complaints that people could not hear the speech in Downing Street because of his protest, Mr Bray said: “Look at the damage Sunak’s done to the country.

“If they couldn’t hear the speech, it’s still reported. They’ll know what he said.”

The song has been propelled to Number 2 in the iTunes chart, behind A Bar Song by Shaboozey.

UK iTunes chart

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) D:Ream – Things Can Only Get Better Teddy Swims – Lose Control Hozier – Too Sweet Dasha – Austin Teddy Swims – The Door Benson Boone – Beautiful Things Myles Smith – Stargazing Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso Post Malone – I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen) David Guetta & OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait Disturbed – The Sound of Silence (CYRIL Remix) BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy – RATATATA Noah Kahan – Stick Season Mark Ambor – Belong Together Taylor Swift – Fortnight (feat. Post Malone) Perrie – Forget About Us Tommy Richman – MILLION DOLLAR BABY Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy) Artemas – i like the way you kiss me

