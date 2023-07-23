Okay, this is good: Marcus Ball has found himself the subject of a furious front-page rant from the Mail on Sunday. However, the coverage may have backfired for the publisher and its allies – after gifting the filmmaker some ‘priceless’ free advertising.

That’s how you do it: Documentary maker laps-up fury from The Mail

Ball is still producing a documentary titled ‘The Power of Lies’. Not only does it seek to expose the sheer level of deception that has become part and parcel of our politics, but it also zeroes on one of the best-known liars in the country.

A lot of focus and attention in this upcoming flick centres around Boris Johnson. It also explores allegations that the former Prime Minister LIED about needing intensive care treatment when he was hospitalised with COVID-19, back in April 2020.

‘They are terrified of what is in this documentary’

Naturally, this has absolutely riled The Mail. Their front page has hit out at Ball for using ‘cruel smears’ against BoJo, while branding the film ‘vile’. Despite the vitriol, the debutant director has taken it all in his stride, effectively turning the tables on the controversial title:

“I knew that our new documentary film about lying in politics was going to get global coverage when it came out, but not front page coverage before it was even finished. Well done to all, particularly Boris Johnson, for letting me know you’re terrified.”

“Thank you to the Mail on Sunday for letting the whole country know what we’re making. You can’t buy this kind of free advertising for a documentary. The personal attacks are false and potentially damaging of course, but it is the Mail. We’ll deal with that later.” | Marcus Ball

I knew that our new documentary film about lying in politics was going to get global coverage when it came out….but not front page coverage before it was even finished.



Powerful people are already scared of this film. Why? It's because we know something that could destroy… pic.twitter.com/aHf84x5FR8 — Marcus J Ball (Investigative Private Prosecutor) (@MarcusJBall) July 22, 2023

The Mail declares war against Marcus Ball

His positive spin on the coverage has been amplified by Marina Purkiss. The popular political commentator believes that The Mail now ‘appear rattled’, and suggested that critics should actually watch the film before they jump to any sort of conclusion:

“It’s quite the front page. The Mail appears rattled. Here’s a suggestion: Watch the film first, then come to your own conclusions as to whether what is revealed via FOI requests makes you question what you’ve been told. Or you know, just believe the serial liar.” | Marina Purkiss