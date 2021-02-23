The Prime Minister’s four-step plan to fully ease lockdown is keenly anticipated in the papers, though there is some criticism over its duration.

The Daily Star covers “that Bozo road map in full”, The Guardian looks ahead to “better” days as the Financial Times and The Times say Mr Johnson has insisted the end is “in sight”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 23 February 2021: PM reveals roadmap to 'better' days with warning on deaths pic.twitter.com/kVlhQOz3xq — The Guardian (@guardian) February 22, 2021

THE TIMES: The end is in sight #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BEb452He2Y — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2021

Metro anticipates the easing of all restrictions by June 21 as a “Midsummer’s dream”, the Daily Mirror is hopeful ahead of summer for the “best days of our lives” as the Daily Express has Mr Johnson leading the country on a “one-way road to freedom”.

EXPRESS: Boris: We’re on a one way road to freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iiJVUFvGel — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 22, 2021

The Independent reports holidays within the UK will be possible from April and international travel the following month, as The Daily Telegraph counts down the 118 days until June 21.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'118 days until freedom'#TomorrowsPapersToday



📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/KA0ZtkBdIi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 22, 2021

The first of four “steps to freedom” will involve all pupils returning to school from March 8, according to the i.

