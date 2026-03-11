A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reenacting THAT famous Titanic scene has appeared outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

The statue is titled the ‘King of the World’ and appeared on Tuesday (March 10).

(Getty)

A plaque on the statue reads: “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

Secret Handshake, the organization behind the statue, spoke to CBS News affiliate WUSA9 about the stunt.

(Getty)

“Why? Because 2026 has been a banner year for President Trump,” Secret Handshake told the outlet. “Meaning… he’s added giant banners of his face to federal buildings all across DC. We want to help him on his mission by tossing a few of our own in the mix.”

The statue will remain on display until the 13 March.

(Getty)

This is the second statue of the pair to appear out outside the Capitol, after one of them holding hands was erected in September.

Trump maintained a long friendship with the disgraced convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Trump claims to have not known about any of Epstein’s crimes or activities while also saying the pair fell out around 2004.

Trump denies all involvement in Epstein’s crimes.