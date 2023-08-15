Spectator columnist Gus Carter has taken a swipe at popular high street chain Greggs, saying anyone who eats there is delusional and should just admit that they know it’s rubbish.

Greggs announced ambitious plans to open more shops in supermarkets and airports at the start of the month as the company’s continued expansion helped to drive sales higher.

The high street bakery chain revealed that sales jumped 21.5 per cent to £844 million for the six months to July 1st. This included a boost from higher demand from customers, price increases and new store openings.

Figures supplied to The London Economic show Greggs now makes and sells five sausage rolls every second, the equivalent of one million per day or seven million a week.

But according to Carter, the country has lost its mind and should accept that the food on offer simply isn’t very good.

Taking aim at their famed pastry, which consists of 96 individual layers on some of the baked goods, Carter claimed Greggs does nothing more than an “approximation” of pastry that is “fake”.

And that the fillings, he says, aren’t much better.

Carter describes the sausage as just a “tasteless tube of meat” that is not worthy of the name ‘sausage’, saying it has an “uncanny sweet tang of pounded gristle which you’d never find in a real butcher’s banger”.

Pining for the days when he could pop to a local bakery for a Chelsea bun with his mother, Carter also claims Greggs is responsible for the lack of independent outlets that exist today.

As his colleague Alec Marsh would say, it is the “fast-food choice of a country where living standards have been in the doldrums for decades”.

