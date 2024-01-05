Shaun Bailey has branded Carol Vorderman the “number one bully in the country” after he sparked a misogyny debate over comments he made on GB News.

The ex-Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, took aim at the former Countdown star on Wednesday, saying:

“Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.

“She can’t be both.”

Tory Shaun Bailey is a MISOGYNIST #SexistShaun – the Jingle & Mingle Partygate apologist



He has since admitted that he had expressed himself in a “clumsy way”, but he defended his opinion.

He said: “We are in a country now where we are at each others’ throats and she is the chief architect of that. She’s number one bully in the country (sic).”

Baron Bailey added: “She’s a glitzy, positive celebrity – her Instagram would show – but if you go on her Twitter she is a bully. She has pursued people. She organises pile-ons which create great vitriol and hate.”

Responding to the comments, Marina Purkiss has produced this to prove that people living in glass houses probably shouldn’t throw stones:

So apparently Carol Vorderman is the “number 1 bully in the country” who “demonises people”…



You sure about that, @ShaunBaileyUK? pic.twitter.com/PJNwSRR6gN — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) January 5, 2024

