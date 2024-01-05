Shaun Bailey has branded Carol Vorderman the “number one bully in the country” after he sparked a misogyny debate over comments he made on GB News.
The ex-Tory mayoral candidate, who was given a life peerage by Boris Johnson in his 2022 resignation honours list, took aim at the former Countdown star on Wednesday, saying:
“Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram it’s all pictures of her bum(s) and her boobs.
“She can’t be both.”
He has since admitted that he had expressed himself in a “clumsy way”, but he defended his opinion.
He said: “We are in a country now where we are at each others’ throats and she is the chief architect of that. She’s number one bully in the country (sic).”
Baron Bailey added: “She’s a glitzy, positive celebrity – her Instagram would show – but if you go on her Twitter she is a bully. She has pursued people. She organises pile-ons which create great vitriol and hate.”
Responding to the comments, Marina Purkiss has produced this to prove that people living in glass houses probably shouldn’t throw stones:
Related: Colin from Portsmouth may be the only man angrier about early Easter Eggs than Jake Berry