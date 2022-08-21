Every single beach between Brighton and Hastings is now polluted with sewage, shocking data has revealed.

It leaves families heading to the south coast for a late summer break with little opportunity for a swim in clean seas.

Last week, two east Sussex beaches were closed after Southern Water’s systems failed and the sea was flooded with untreated sewage.

And at several other beaches along the coast, heavy rain meant the company released raw sewage into the waters on Friday.

The company’s own data reveals that sewage is “affecting water quality” at Saltdean, Birling Gap, Newhaven, Eastbourne, Pevensey Bay, Normans Bay and Bexhill, The Telegraph reported.

Somehow I don't think @VisitEngland will be mentioning any of that their adverts.https://t.co/r1kEyroyM2 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) August 20, 2022

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Following Rother District Council’s difficult decision to advise the closure of Bexhill and Normans Bay beaches on Wednesday afternoon, we are pleased to confirm that the council has advised on reopening the beaches on Saturday morning.

“The pumping station at Galley Hill remains in full operation. However, we continue our complex investigations, while maintaining our mobile generators on standby to prevent this happening again, and continuing staff monitoring 24 hours a day.

“We are continuing beach walks and litter picking throughout the weekend – so far we are finding very little.

“Again, we are deeply sorry for this incident and we understand the seriousness and distress this has caused.”

