London Mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to give youngsters in London more opportunities to study abroad, in what he is calling a ‘new version’ of the Erasmus scheme. The student exchange programme was discontinued in the wake of Brexit.

Bring back Erasmus? New version of study programme proposed

Khan, who is running for re-election next month, is setting out an international vision for the city in his upcoming manifesto. One of the headline promises set to feature includes his proposals to essential provide one of the UK’s ‘pre-Brexit benefits’.

Thousands of students were exchanged between the UK and the EU as part of the Erasmus agreement. Despite being largely supported by universities and youngsters alike, the referendum result of 2016 drew the curtain on the programme.

However, Sadiq Khan is ready to capitalise on waning Brexit support, and says he will seek investment from a range of sources – including philanthropists supportive of the study scheme. Cities such as New York, Athens, and Oslo are on the shortlist.

Sadiq Khan vows to help students ‘travel and study abroad’

Speaking about his policy over the weekend, Khan praised London for being a ‘truly international city’ – setting out an opposing view to that of Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for the mayoral race. The incumbent is likely to retain his role.

“Brexit has had a profound impact on young people who didn’t get a say in determining our country’s future. If I’m re-elected as Mayor, we’ll bring in a new London version of Erasmus, helping students in our city to travel and study abroad once again.”

“London will always be a truly international city. But that’s not the message you’d get from the Tories. The exchange of cultures, ideas and people around the world enriches the lives of those involved, and makes us more prosperous.” | Sadiq Khan