











Many people shared deeply personal accounts of sacrifices they have been making to follow the health secretary’s Covid rules over the past 18 months.

The responses poured in under a Twitter post made by LBC radio presenter James O’Brien.

The tweet read: “It’s not the infidelity, it’s the sacrifices everyone else made because *he* told them to that might yet do for Hancock. This isn’t going away.”

O’Brien later highlighted the heartbreak experienced by “millions”, whilst calling out Matt Hancock for his alleged affair in breach of social distancing rules.

“Don’t read the replies to this if you’re feeling fragile,” O’Brien said.

He added: “The privations and sacrifices endured by millions of people, often in the most heartbreaking of circumstances, sit in the starkest relief to Matt Hancock’s selfishness and arrogance.”

One person said the replies “should be read out in Parliament whilst each member of the cabinet is sacked.”

‘Heartbreaking’ stories

Phillip Polden said he “had to say goodbye to my grandmother from outside a care home window as she died of Covid.”

“I followed the rules, why couldn’t you, Matt Hancock?,” he asked, using the hashtag #SackThemAll

Another user said: “My wife spent the entirety of her hospital treatment for breast cancer without me by her side.

“When she got the news I couldn’t be there. When she had the surgery I couldn’t see her. When she sat for hours having her chemotherapy I couldn’t be with her.”

My wife spent the entirety of her hospital treatment for breast cancer without me by her side.

When she got the news I couldn't be there.

When she had the surgery I couldn't see her.

Jimmy Lee recalled: “In May I was stood in the rain outside a residential home consoling my partner as her elderly mother was deteriorating. All she wanted to do was hug her and hold her hand.

“We followed the rules. Whilst he’s snogging his aide. At work.”

Another person said he had to avoid going from London to his home in Blackburn, while his brother was in intensive care “completely alone” because of a medical emergency not related to Covid.

“Lockdown upon lockdown restrictions exacerbated the problem that hospitalised him. And I still haven’t seen him,” he sobbed.

Had to avoid going back home, from London to Blackburn, whilst my brother was in intensive care for days, completely alone, because of a non-Covid related emergency. Lockdown upon lockdown restrictions exacerbated the problem that hospitalised him.



Barry Michael said in April last year he spent a week in hospital with a blocked vessel in his lungs, which can be “life-threatening” according to the NHS.

He said: “I was incredibly scared and was all alone. I couldn’t see my wife and daughter.

“My story is nothing compared to what others went through. It feels like the government are laughing at us.”

And another user shared a collage of Queen Elizabeth, sitting alone at her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral and wearing a mask in April, and Matt Hancock kissing his reportedly kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo less than a month later.

Simon Lilley said his 91-year-old mother died alone in hospital in August 2020 because no visitors were allowed, and called Matt Hancock out.

He said: “I did not hug or kiss her in the last six months of her life because we were told not to.

“In return for our sacrifices he carries on like this. Words cannot describe how I feel.”

And another person said: My son’s friends and most of my family were unable to go to my son’s funeral and thousands of other families have gone through exactly the same thing yet these bastards get away with it every time. “It makes my blood boil.”

