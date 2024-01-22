Passengers on board the short half-an-hour hop from Dublin to Manchester received a shock after the Ryanair service was forced to divert to Paris.

Storm Isha has wreaked havoc across Britain overnight, with trains, flights and ferries all disrupted by the latest named storm.

Rush-hour trains have been axed for many, with 90mph gusts expected to cause more cancellations and delays for rail, air and sea travellers into Monday morning.

Multiple Met Office weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts and a red warning for parts of northern Scotland, have been issued until the early hours, while the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) said a tornado is “possible” in England and Wales.

Air traffic control restrictions have also been put in place, leading to flight cancellations and causing some planes to divert.

A flight travelling from Sharm El Sheikh to Glasgow Airport declared an emergency due to Storm Isha, while one Ryanair flight was forced to divert to the French capital.

Spare a thought for anyone on this Ryanair flight from Manchester to Dublin that has been diverted to Paris because of the weather



Yes, you read that right pic.twitter.com/ZwRFcSQmye — Julia Hartley-Brewer eats poo poo (@KevBeirne) January 21, 2024

Reaction to the re-routing has been quick to flood in on social media.

This one pretty much sums it all up!

Me stepping off my flight from Manchester to Dublin #stormIsha pic.twitter.com/yzX79DOh6n — L E W🦩S (@LDN_Lewis) January 21, 2024

Related: Ron DeSantis misquotes Churchill as he bows out of presidential race