Rod Liddle has come out to bat for The Sun as criticism mounts over the newspaper’s handling of the Huw Edwards story.

After days of conjecture and Edwards’ name being speculated about on social media, Vicky Flind issued a statement via the PA news agency to say her husband is receiving in-patient hospital care.

Naming the 61-year-old as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, a story first reported by the Sun newspaper last week, Flind said the father-of-five is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is now receiving treatment.

Liddle was invited onto Newsnight to defend the newspaper’s reporting of the matter.

"The Sun has behaved impeccably throughout this.

It has done so with a degree of measured carefulness"



Rod Little, columnist at The Sun, commends the paper's work during the BBC presenter scandal.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/JB6iggX3Ta — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 12, 2023

But as Byline Times reporter Adam Bienkov pointed out, he may not be the best arbiter in this case.

In 2012, Liddle wrote in his Spectator column that the one thing stopping him from becoming a teacher was “I could not remotely conceive of not trying to shag the kids.”

Not a great look for the former BBC man!

As Sun columnist Rod Liddle is brought onto Newsnight to talk about Huw Edwards' alleged behaviour towards young people, here's a reminder of what he's written himself on the subject. pic.twitter.com/eaFwg5rFtJ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) July 12, 2023

