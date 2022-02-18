Kandiss Taylor is a Republican hoping to become the next governor of Kansas, and everything you need to know about her can be boiled down to three words “Jesus. Guns. Babies.”

Not sure she would get my vote with that but that’s not to say she won’t get voted in, as is the world of US politics.

I will say one thing at least she was honest about what she believes in on the side of the bus.

She was surprised at the uproar, she tweeted: “So…I am finally trending on Twitter for Jesus, Guns, and Babies. Apparently, it is offensive. who knew?”

So…I am finally trending on Twitter for Jesus, Guns, and Babies. Apparently, it is offensive. 🤷🏻‍♀️ who knew? — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) February 17, 2022

Then bizarrely she tweeted this claim

Well this went down as well as expected…

"Jesus guns babies" is a hell of a campaign slogan. pic.twitter.com/cS6UzO3UgR — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 17, 2022

Trust me on this:

I doubt #Jesus wants to be on any list that includes 'guns'

. https://t.co/ZHLvNYmqTV — tankflynn (@tankflynn) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies is something I’d shout when walking barefoot on Lego. https://t.co/NNkF7Y871U — Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies is the hottest new club! pic.twitter.com/Btb5uXGpIT — PsychiatRic (@Maliphus) February 17, 2022

Only in the mind of a Christian nationalist is "Jesus, Guns, Babies" ideologically consistent. https://t.co/0sr1yYdZU3 — Eric Sprankle, PsyD (@DrSprankle) February 17, 2022

In America, the most likely use of those words is, “Jesus, that baby has a gun.” — Schooley (@Rschooley) February 17, 2022

So is that the order… like guns more important then babies? — Brian (@RUMHAM0001) February 18, 2022

I am ready to attack babies in the name of Jesus, thank you for your blessing pic.twitter.com/ZFDf6zWBjH — Hospital Bill (@SomeDisappoint) February 18, 2022

thinking about this with "Jesus Guns Babies" trending pic.twitter.com/GWj9r6clSX — Terminally Online Leftist 🥂 (@terminallyOL) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies?!



Someone like this is impossible to satire because they ARE satire. pic.twitter.com/ohPVNHsYCT — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 17, 2022

👀Right wing terrorists doing their thing.

Jesus

Guns

Babies

Let's take a peek at how that would look🤓 pic.twitter.com/rch3OeTYhS — 💫✨THEE🌟 Common🌟 Sense 🌟Guru✨💫 (@Guru22Common) February 17, 2022

Jesus Guns Babies? Really? 😳

They have lost their damn minds. pic.twitter.com/dTokr1uC1t — Eugene Wilkie (@ResusCGMedia) February 17, 2022

Georgia gubernatorial candidate: “Jesus, guns, babies.”



Georgia ranks 38th in the nation in child and family well-being and firearms are the first-leading cause of death among children and teens in the state. I’m guessing she won’t make this better… #gapol pic.twitter.com/H0raJ7a9BE — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 17, 2022

[Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magik voice]



JESUS GUNS BABIES

GUNS BABIES pic.twitter.com/5tlbIdzCcs — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 17, 2022

Jesus didn’t have guns or babies. — Jack (@wakeupangry) February 18, 2022

Is Jesus Guns Babies the GOP's new version of Rock Paper Scissors? pic.twitter.com/ThA8WC80Yw — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) February 17, 2022

17.