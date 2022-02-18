Kandiss Taylor is a Republican hoping to become the next governor of Kansas, and everything you need to know about her can be boiled down to three words “Jesus. Guns. Babies.”
Not sure she would get my vote with that but that’s not to say she won’t get voted in, as is the world of US politics.
I will say one thing at least she was honest about what she believes in on the side of the bus.
She was surprised at the uproar, she tweeted: “So…I am finally trending on Twitter for Jesus, Guns, and Babies. Apparently, it is offensive. who knew?”
Then bizarrely she tweeted this claim
Reactions
Well this went down as well as expected…
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.