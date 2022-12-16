You can watch the video below:

The response came after an audience member asked the panelist: “When I’m waiting in a 40 min Spanish passport queue on holiday, which Brexit benefit should I console myself with to make my queuing worthwhile?”

When asked about EU regulations that become effective after Brexit, the head of the Conservative party advised the audience to travel “where they are welcome.”

On Thursday night’s episode of BBC Question Time, a viewer questioned about using the ‘Brexit benefit’, and Jacob Rees-Mogg responded in a direct way.

