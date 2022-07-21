If you are in Redcar tonight and have literally nothing else to do you can see Nigel Farage debate the tough subjects of the day.
He is hosting a Q&A with the audience during the hour-long show titled ‘Farage at Large’.
His guests will include the local Conservative MP Jacob Young and dancer Wayne Sleep OBE.
He might talk about his backing for Suellla Baraverman for the Tory leadership…
Or his new tan?
Nigel Farage said: “GB News comes to one of the most unlikely Red Wall seats, but I want to know, can the Tories hold it? What do people think of Boris? Why did Redcar lose so many jobs to green policy? We come to find out.”
Tickets are £1.50 and include a free drink on arrival, so less then zero?
The show will be broadcast live from 7pm to 8pm.
Here he is!
