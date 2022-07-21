If you are in Redcar tonight and have literally nothing else to do you can see Nigel Farage debate the tough subjects of the day.

He is hosting a Q&A with the audience during the hour-long show titled ‘Farage at Large’.

His guests will include the local Conservative MP Jacob Young and dancer Wayne Sleep OBE.

He might talk about his backing for Suellla Baraverman for the Tory leadership…

Suella Braverman is the only @Conservatives candidate prepared to complete a proper Brexit. pic.twitter.com/MY700ukQ9J — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 13, 2022

Or his new tan?

Liz Truss cannot connect with voters in the Red Wall. She would be Theresa May 2.0.



pic.twitter.com/MJkgrzj4ya — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 19, 2022

Nigel Farage said: “GB News comes to one of the most unlikely Red Wall seats, but I want to know, can the Tories hold it? What do people think of Boris? Why did Redcar lose so many jobs to green policy? We come to find out.”

Tickets are £1.50 and include a free drink on arrival, so less then zero?

The show will be broadcast live from 7pm to 8pm.

Here he is!

On my way to Redcar for tonight’s @GBNEWS show! https://t.co/RnoSCHr2Gf — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 21, 2022

Reactions

1.

Thoughts and prayers with the people of Redcar. — Gary Davies (@GSD7175) July 21, 2022

2.

Sorry Nige! I'd love to but I have to watch some paint drying 🙄 — Bachgen_yr_Aman (@aman_yr) July 21, 2022

3.

"there are still tickets available" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z2iGbR8Vbz — Herbie Cumberland #IamTammy (@HerbyCumberland) July 21, 2022

4.

What have you got against Redcar? — Frank Barton 🇵🇸 🇪🇺 💙🌹 (@FrankIBarton) July 21, 2022

5.

Ooh he’s back in the north east!! Quickly someone get another milkshake and throw it at him!!! — 🥀Josh Soles🥀 (@TimeMunk) July 21, 2022

