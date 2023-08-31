Grant Shapps has been appointed as the new defence secretary as part of a mini reshuffle, Downing Street has confirmed.

The former energy security and net zero minister replaces Ben Wallace who announced his resignation on Thursday.

Ben Wallace announced in July that he would be leaving the post the next time the prime minister announced changes to his cabinet, as well as stepping down as the MP for Wyre and Preston North in at the next election.

Wallace was seen as a potential candidate to replace Boris Johnson following the former PM’s resignation, with a ConservativeHome poll of Tory party members placing him as most likely to become next prime minister.

This is the fifth cabinet post to be help by Shapps in a year – having served as transport secretary under Boris Johnson, home secretary for six days under Liz Truss, and as business secretary before his most recent appointment as energy secretary.

The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @GrantShapps has been appointed Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/ln5Sw6ZRyq — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 31, 2023

In his first public statement as defence secretary, Shapps said: “I’m honoured to be appointed as defence secretary by Rishi Sunak.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence and global security over the last 4 years.

“As I get to work at [the Ministry of Defence] I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security.

“And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion.”

Reactions

Naturally, reaction to news of the appointment was quick to spread, with the Liberal Democrats one of the first to comment on the appointment.

The party’s defence spokesperson, Richard Foord MP, told Sky News: “A year ago, Grant Shapps admitted in his failed Conservative leadership campaign that he thought our armed forces should be strengthened.

“Now, the prime minister has instead put him in charge of slashing troop numbers by 10,000.

“At a time when the armed forces need someone to stand up for them, Rishi Sunak has appointed a yes-man. This is Shapps’ fifth cabinet role in less than a year.

“The Conservative government merry-go-round has to stop. They have taken the armed forces for granted for too long, and we are all left less safe as a result.”

Here’s a pick of the best reactions to the new appointment:

Whoever came up with this line that Grant Shapps is “one of the government’s best communicators”, and managed to convince Rishi Sunak it was true has earned a big drink. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) August 31, 2023

A couple of Tory backbenchers not happy with Grant Shapps being appointed Defense Secretary.



Sam Coates: "This man doesn't get across detail & only cares about photos & gimmicky press releases… what a wasted opportunity"



"He sold encyclopedias. It's a joke given we're at war" pic.twitter.com/tiG89dWQoJ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 31, 2023

In 4 years, Grant Shapps has been…



Secretary of State for Energy Security



SoS for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy



SoS for the Home Department



SoS for Transport



And now…



SoS for Defence.



His qualifications?



Expert-level sycophancy and spinelessness. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 31, 2023

Sad to see departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine Defence Secretary who got so many calls right – especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 31, 2023

Man who used the pseudonym Michael Green to earn a fortune selling get-rich-quick dreams(including when he was first an MP) is the UK’s new Defence Secretary.



Move along please, nothing to see with a downgrade to Grant Shapps. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) August 31, 2023

Grant Shapps couldn't fill Ben Wallace's socks never mind his shoes.



Whatever you think of Wallace he was the only one in that whole cabinet of corrupt fuckwits who had any semblance of credibility and competence.



This appointment is an absolute gift to Labour. — Julie Street 🐟 🇪🇺💙💛🇺🇦 (@Juliest101) August 31, 2023

This would make it five cabinet jobs in a year for Grant Shapps.



Transport secretary, home secretary (for 6 days), business secretary, energy and net zero secretary… and now defence.



Just a reminder of how weird the past 12 months have been https://t.co/0n8RZtsPty — Rachel Cunliffe (@RMCunliffe) August 31, 2023

not saying the last year has been chaotic but in this time Grant Shapps has been home secretary, transport secretary, business secretary, energy secretary and now defence secretary https://t.co/sTgwfQEZzO — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) August 31, 2023

Grant Shapps, who used a fake name in order to pose as a "millionaire web marketer" running a get-rich-quick scheme, and then lied about it for three years, is now in charge of the UK's global security and defence policy. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 31, 2023

One of the benefits of changing your job so frequently is that most people don’t realise how awful you are before you leave.



I wish Grant Shapps all the best in his new role as Defence Secretary. — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) August 31, 2023

