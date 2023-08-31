Ben Wallace has resigned as defence secretary after almost four years in the post sparking rumours of a mini-reshuffle.
Wallace played a crucial role in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but told the Sunday Times in an interview in July that he was “not standing next time” and would resign from the role the next time Rishi Sunak made changes to his cabinet.
In a letter to the prime minister, Wallace said: “The last four years has seen our Armed Forces and their leadership shine through. Whether it was the evacuation of Kabul, our COVID response, Ukraine or Sudan, the professionalism of our people has been first class.
“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people. The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our Armed Forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine.”
The MP for Wyre and Preston North thanked the prime minister for his increased investment in the armed forces but warned that “the world will get more insecure”.
Wallace was seen as a potential candidate to replace Boris Johnson following the former PM’s resignation, with a ConservativeHome poll of Tory party members placing him as most likely to become next prime minister.
Sunak praised Wallace’s tenure, responding in a letter: “You have served our country in three of the most demanding posts in government: defence secretary, security minister and Northern Ireland minister.”
He was also seen as a strong successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg whose contract was extended by another year.
He has served as a minister under five prime ministers, having originally been appointed by David Cameron as a government whip in 2014.
