Ben Wallace has resigned as defence secretary after almost four years in the post sparking rumours of a mini-reshuffle.

Wallace played a crucial role in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but told the Sunday Times in an interview in July that he was “not standing next time” and would resign from the role the next time Rishi Sunak made changes to his cabinet.

In a letter to the prime minister, Wallace said: “The last four years has seen our Armed Forces and their leadership shine through. Whether it was the evacuation of Kabul, our COVID response, Ukraine or Sudan, the professionalism of our people has been first class.

“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people. The United Kingdom is respected around the world for our Armed Forces and that respect has only grown more since the war in Ukraine.”

The MP for Wyre and Preston North thanked the prime minister for his increased investment in the armed forces but warned that “the world will get more insecure”.

Wallace was seen as a potential candidate to replace Boris Johnson following the former PM’s resignation, with a ConservativeHome poll of Tory party members placing him as most likely to become next prime minister.

Sunak praised Wallace’s tenure, responding in a letter: “You have served our country in three of the most demanding posts in government: defence secretary, security minister and Northern Ireland minister.”

He was also seen as a strong successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg whose contract was extended by another year.

He has served as a minister under five prime ministers, having originally been appointed by David Cameron as a government whip in 2014.

That’s all folks! Been a privilege to serve this great nation. Ben Wallace's resignation letter and the Prime Minister's response: 31 August 2023 – https://t.co/wuRcmekTU8 https://t.co/847yME5p7n — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) August 31, 2023

Reaction

Here’s a pick of the best reactions to Wallace’s resignation.

Buckle up folks! Though a mini-reshuffle, it reminds me of Sunak's restructuring of government departments back in February, which happened the day after I started at POLITICO. https://t.co/EBVAlALNfF — Noah Keate (@NoahKeate) August 30, 2023

BREAKING



Defence Secretary Ben Wallace formally resigns



Longest continuous serving Minister, he has been in govt since David Cameron appointed him in 2015



“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was regarded as a discretionary spend”@LBC pic.twitter.com/yYbNmj6sBT — Henry Riley (@HenryRiley1) August 31, 2023

Ben Wallace has just resigned.

These Conservative MPs are leaving a sinking ship…



Do you think the Conservative Party have a chance of winning the next General election? #breaking #benwallace #conservativeparty — PaulaLondon (@Paulalondonnews) August 31, 2023

Ben Wallace has proven a remarkable politician in an age of underwhelming political figures.



I note Sunak's ending to his letter – "I know you have more to offer public life both here and internationally".



Might he try securing a new gig for Wallace after the NATO setback? — Calgie (@christiancalgie) August 31, 2023

Ben Wallace has been a remarkable political figure, especially over the past few years.



Genuinely talented, an excellent communicator, and an incredible ambassador for the UK.



His boots will take some filling. — Noah Khogali (@NoahKhogali) August 31, 2023



British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace officially resigns from his position.



A very popular figure in Ukraine, widely viewed as spearheading the Western effort to supply arms to the country both immediately before and after Russia's full-scale invasion. https://t.co/1G9LjkGmOn — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) August 31, 2023

It’s a pity Minister Wallace is leaving. Ukrainians highly appreciate his leadership in supporting our rightful fight.

Ben Wallace is always welcome in Ukraine. https://t.co/pzY6sKPf2q — Alexander Khara 🇺🇦 Αλέξανδρος Χαρά (@alexanderkhara) August 31, 2023

Defence Secretary is Grant Shapps’ fifth cabinet job in less than 12 months, having previously been Transport Sec, Home Sec, Business Sec, and Energy Sec.



What was I saying about ministerial turnover at departments being ridiculously high?#GrantShapps #BenWallace — James Hanson (@jhansonradio) August 31, 2023

Although, there’s only one choice for Ben Wallace’s replacement… pic.twitter.com/PNnUxsnPfR — Craig (@Craig_S_Toner) August 31, 2023

Ben Wallace has resigned as Defence Secretary. He was ahead of the game on Ukraine – and should be remembered for driving urgent measures to arm UA. But never got a grip on the MoD's culture of waste, he leaves a smaller army, and a bunch of incoherent procurement/force design… pic.twitter.com/dxQU7GCJFf — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) August 31, 2023

