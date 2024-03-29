Angela Rayner has challenged Risi Sunak and two of his Conservative colleagues to publish their tax records as the row over her own tax affairs intensifies.

The Labour deputy leader featured on the front page of the Daily Mail this morning amid claims she may have avoided capital gains tax on the 2015 sale of her council house.

The Labour deputy leader taunted her Tory critics, stressing that she has “done nothing wrong”, and saying: “If you show me yours, I will show you mine.”

Naming Sunak, the chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Tory deputy chair James Daly, Ms Rayner said: “If [they] all want to say ‘I’ll give you the last 15 years of my tax details’, I’m happy to disclose all of mine as well at the same time.”

Angela Rayner bought a council house, lived there, sold it



She rightly says re tax "you show me yours, I'll show you mine"



Daily Mail ultimately owned offshore thus avoiding full UK Tax



Book written by Tory donor Michael Ashcroft based offshore while in the House of Lords

🤔 pic.twitter.com/a5Zl6kzdaR — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 29, 2024

Labour leader Sir Keir publicly backed his deputy, telling his party’s local election campaign launch in the West Midlands on Thursday: “Angela has my full support and my full confidence today and every day.”

He also said: “She has not broken any rules, she has in fact taken legal and tax advice which has satisfied her, and us, and me about the position.”

Asked if Ms Rayner would be publishing her legal advice, Sir Keir said she was willing to share information with the relevant authorities, adding: “But should she publish legal tax advice? No she shouldn’t.

“Where does this end? Are you going to be calling for Tory ministers to publish their legal and tax advice going back over the last 15 years? That is where this ends.”

What is Angela Rayner being accused of?

Ms Rayner has rejected suggestions in a book by former Tory deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft that she failed to properly declare her main home.

The unauthorised biography alleges that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne bought her former council house, in Vicarage Road in Stockport, Greater Manchester, with a 25% discount in 2007 under the right-to-buy scheme.

The former carer is said to have made a £48,500 profit when selling the house eight years later.

Government guidance says that a tenant can apply to buy their council home through the right-to-buy scheme if it is their “only or main home”.

Her husband was listed at another address in Lowndes Lane, about a mile away, which had also been bought under the right-to-buy scheme.

In the same year as her wedding, Ms Rayner is said to have re-registered the births of her two youngest children, giving her address as where her husband resided.

Ms Rayner has insisted that Vicarage Road was her “principal property” despite her husband living elsewhere at the time.

But neighbours have reportedly disputed her claim that she lived apart from her husband.

How much tax could she have owed?

Tax experts have estimated that, while Ms Rayner may not have owed anything in capital gains tax following the sale depending on her residency situation, there are circumstances in which she could have owed as much as £3,500 to the taxman.

Mr Daly made police aware of neighbours’ statements, and alleged Ms Rayner may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday said: “We have received a complaint regarding our decision not to investigate an allegation and are in the process of reassessing this decision.

“The complainant will be updated with the outcome of the reassessment in due course.”

