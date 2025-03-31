Prince Andrew‘s accuser Virginia Giuffre has claimed she has just ‘four days to live’ after she was involved in a bus crash.

Virginia Roberts (née Giuffre), who was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, has shared a harrowing photo of herself in a hospital bed.

The mother-of-three has asked to see her children ‘one last time’.

Writing on Instagram she said: “They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details.

“But I think it’s important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can.”

The American claimed she was ‘ready to go’ as long as she could see her children one last time and thanked her followers.

The 41-year-old’s father, Sky Roberts, commented on the post, saying: “Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life.

“If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.”

Back in 2021, she accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was just 17, and sued on multiple charges including battery, rape, and the infliction of emotional distress.

However, in 2022, Prince Andrew settled the lawsuit before a date in court, which was rumoured to be around £12 million, though it has never been confirmed.

The Duke of York denied any wrongdoing and released a joint statement with Virginia, which read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Related: Angela Rayner ‘called Prince Andrew a nonce’ and ‘tried to block him from royal duties’