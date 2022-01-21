Police have launched an investigation after shocking footage emerged showing a protester being knocked down and trampled by a horse during a hunt.

Sam Morley, 37, was told he was “lucky to be alive” after he was left hospitalised by the stampede in Ash Magna, Shrops., on Saturday afternoon (15/1).

Body-cam video captured the moment around 15 huntsmen rode towards the the animal activist in a field before he was mowed down by one of the horses.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later released with concussion, a swollen temple as well as muscular trauma to his neck and upper back.

West Mercia Police confirmed they are now probing the footage which has been viewed more than 137,000 times since being uploaded to social media.

On Wednesday the North Shropshire Hunt said they would co-operate fully with any police investigation and wished Sam a “speedy recovery.”

Sam claimed he had been monitoring the hunt when the group of riders “deliberately” charged at him and he was ploughed into by a 600kg (92 stone) horse.



Factory worker Sam, of Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., said he has been left on painkillers, bed-ridden and unable to work since his terrifying ordeal.

He added: “To start with a group of around 15 to 20 horses galloped closely to us from behind, I guess in an attempt to intimidate us.

“If that wasn’t enough, they then turned back around and started charging towards us.

“We are told to stay still in these circumstances as you can never second the guess the direction the horses will go and the onus is on the rider to avoid a collision.

“But this horse has crashed straight into me and I heard my bones crunch as it did so. I have no doubt it was deliberate and the footage speaks for itself.

“I lost consciousness twice for a few seconds. These are 600kg animals and it’s like getting hit by a car.

“It wasn’t a full gallop but it was going at a canter, I would say it must have been about 20mph and the impact just knocked the stuffing out of me completely.

“Paramedics were called and I was taken away on a spinal board as they were concerned about the damage to my neck.

“I had a CT scan which showed I had muscular trauma and I have been unable to go back to work since. I’m on anti-inflammatory drugs and painkillers and bedbound.

“Police were shown the footage and I’d like to think there are grounds for ABH or GBH charges – he has clearly used his horse as a weapon.

“It’s pretty frightening when these horses bear down on you. They are bred for stamina and speed and they are huge animals.”

The video shows how Sam takes the full impact of the horse while a colleague shouts out: “We’ve got a sab run over by a horse.”

Sam can be heard saying: “I felt everything in my back and neck crunch. Where am I bleeding? It’s all on camera.”

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Hunt Sabs said the huntsman fled from the scene laughing while Sam was left stricken on the ground.

They added: “Thankfully the horses’ hooves somehow missed the sab’s body and his injuries are consistent with severe impact.

“The sab attempted to walk but fell to the ground repeatedly, at one point losing consciousness briefly.

“He was then able to walk for assistance and wait for an ambulance where he was told he was lucky to be alive.

“We believe much of the anger from the hunt yesterday came from sabs successfully moving hounds away from woodland where a fox had been sighted, which the huntsman was attempting to flush with hounds.

“Consistent pressure from local sabs and monitors has repeatedly kept the hunt from killing this season.

“Thank you to every one who has wished our sab a speedy recovery.

“We hope he will be back in the field soon, and we will continue to work alongside the police in their investigation.”

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the video circulating on social media, and are carrying out investigations to understand if any offences occurred.”

A spokesperson for the North Shropshire Hunt said: “The hunt is aware of an incident which occurred while the mounted followers were riding across private farmland on Saturday, 15th January.

“As can be seen in the heavily-edited footage, the rider involved was closely following behind two other horses and was unable to take evasive action to avoid the person who was unexpectedly in front of him when the two horses in front suddenly changed direction.

“The hunt follower was very shocked about what happened so reported the incident to hunt officials and they immediately returned to offer assistance to the injured party and also informed the police.

“The hunt wishes Mr Morley a speedy recovery and will, of course, assist the police with any further enquiries regarding this matter.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to Ash Lane at 3:16pm on Saturday to reports of a patient who’d become injured after an incident involving a horse.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated a man for injuries not believed to be serious and he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

