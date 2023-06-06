Phillip Schofield’s behaviour is being questioned again after pictures emerged of the moment he reportedly told his 87-year-old mother he was getting sacked by ITV while sitting on a park bench.

The images were published Sunday in The Sun, the publication he first spoke to about his affair with a younger male colleague that has engulfed him since he left the show, seemingly over a feud with co-presenter Holly Willoughby, who returns today. The pictures were also featured in the Mail.

Moment Phillip Schofield comforts his mum after This Morning sacking news https://t.co/w7zwGqmdt4 pic.twitter.com/3dwQ3F7YaN — The Sun (@TheSun) June 3, 2023

The Sun said the images were taken in Newquay, Cornwall, just moments after the 61-year-old told her he had been axed by ITV, on May 19, and a week before he admitted his affair.

The newspaper said Schofield had just received a phone call from his manager telling him his time on This Morning was over.

He reportedly drove his mum to their favourite fish and chip shop in the town centre, where they picked up a takeaway before heading out to beauty spot Pentire Headland on a cliff.

The images, revealed the day before Willoughby, 42, returns to the ITV sofa and after Schofield gave two videoed interviews where he spoke about “losing everything” ,”seeing nothing ahead of be but blackness”, and fearing he would be spat on in the street – have not been well received.

Barrister, Dr Charlotte Proudman, suggested Schofield had used his “vulnerable” mother for a “photo opportunity”.

Another Twitter user, Sue Evison, sympathised with Schofield’s mother who she suggested was probably still dealing with the fact his brother, Timothy, had been jailed last month for 12 years for sexually abusing a young boy.

“How awful for his elderly mother. Her son has just been sent to prison as a paedophile and there she is being plastered all over the papers with her other son, because he lied about an inappropriate relationship,” she wrote in a thread of tweets where she also branded Schofield “utterly ruthless”.

