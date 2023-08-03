Peter Stefanovic was in no mood to hold back in his latest viral video.

The political commentator took to social media to blast the prime minister after he spouted numerous dubious claims on LBC.

Rishi Sunak reemphasised that the Government will show “discipline” over public sector pay rises amid further signs of union unrest at his approach.

The PM has made halving inflation to around 5.3 per cent this year one of his policy priorities and the Government will resist any increases which could risk making it harder to meet that goal.

But as Stefanovic points out, workers in the UK are £11,000 worse off after years of wage stagnation.

2022 was the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century, and so it’s little wonder those working in key jobs are asking for fair restoration of their pay.

The government’s excuse that this would only fuel inflation is also patently not true. Indeed, as Stefanovic points out, this whole interview is filled with “enough bull**** to fertilize an entire field”.

Watch the video in full below:

If this doesn’t make you angry nothing will. Why is the Prime Minister allowed to get away with this bollocks? Why is it always left to me to point this stuff out? If you share my anger RT this widely. Let’s make sure together the public know the TRUTH https://t.co/sVD7XXsm97 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 2, 2023

