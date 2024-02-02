Reactions to Donald Trump’s ridiculous al-Baghdadi speech have been making the rounds on social media again as the presidential race heats up.

The former president won the New Hampshire primary at the end of January, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe Biden.

The result was a setback for former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who invested significant time and financial resources into winning the state but finished second.

She is the last major challenger in the race after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid, allowing her to campaign as the sole alternative to Trump.

Haley intensified her criticism of the former president, questioning his mental acuity and pitching herself as a unifying candidate who would usher in generational change.

And judging by this superb Jimmy Kimmel mash-up, she may just have a point!

A beautiful encapsulation of two completely different schools of rhetoric. And two very different ages of American politics separated by only a couple of years. @RestIsPolitics https://t.co/kY90h3osBB — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 2, 2024

